He tried to break up a fight at Modesto party. So one of the combatants shot him.

A man who tried to break up a fight at a west Modesto party was shot multiple times by one of the perpetrators Friday night.
The incident occurred just before midnight at a home in the 2900 block of West Hatch Road, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Mitchell.
Two men were involved in a verbal altercation when the victim intervened. At that point one of the men involved in the altercation pulled out a pistol and fired it three times into the ground.
He then pointed it at the victim and fired four more times, hitting the victim three times in the legs, Mitchell said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, described only as a man in his late teens or early 20s, remains at large.
