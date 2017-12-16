Crime

He tried to break up a fight at Modesto party. So one of the combatants shot him.

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 16, 2017 09:32 AM

A man who tried to break up a fight at a west Modesto party was shot multiple times by one of the perpetrators Friday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight at a home in the 2900 block of West Hatch Road, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Mitchell.

Two men were involved in a verbal altercation when the victim intervened. At that point one of the men involved in the altercation pulled out a pistol and fired it three times into the ground.

He then pointed it at the victim and fired four more times, hitting the victim three times in the legs, Mitchell said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, described only as a man in his late teens or early 20s, remains at large.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video