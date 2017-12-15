Silas Edward Scott, 19, of Modesto, arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/16/17)

December 15, 2017 01:13 PM

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Nov. 30-Dec. 6.

GARCIA, VICTOR (1)
Victor Hugo Garcia, 29, of Turlock, arrested on Nov. 30, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Victor Hugo Garcia, 29, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

MORENO, SAUL (1)
Saul Torres Moreno, 38, of Modesto, arrested on Dec. 2, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Saul Torres Moreno, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 2, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SCOTT, SILAS (1)
Silas Edward Scott, 19, of Modesto, arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Silas Edward Scott, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, impersonating to make other liable, attempt to receive property

LAHMAN, LUKE (1)
Luke Martin Lahman, 30, transient, arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Luke Martin Lahman, 30, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, parole violation

HERNANDEZ, JOSE (1)
Jose Francisco Hernandez, 24, of Escalon, arrested on Dec. 5, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

SUSPECT: Jose Francisco Hernandez, 24, of Escalon

DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

