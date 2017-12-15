Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/16/17)

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
SUSPECT: Victor Hugo Garcia, 29, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 30, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Saul Torres Moreno, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 2, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Silas Edward Scott, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, impersonating to make other liable, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Luke Martin Lahman, 30, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, parole violation
SUSPECT: Jose Francisco Hernandez, 24, of Escalon
DAY ARRESTED: Dec. 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
