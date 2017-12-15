Modesto man badly injured in hit and run crash

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run suspect responsible for a collision that caused major injuries to a Modesto man Thursday evening.
Michael Wood, 55, was westbound on a motorcycle on Highway 108/120 just east of O'Byrnes Ferry Road between Knights Ferry and Jamestown at about 5:30 p.m. when a pickup made a U-turn in front of him, according to the CHP.
Wood could not stop in time and collided with the driver's side of the pickup. The driver of the pickup completed the U-turn onto the south shoulder then fled the scene.
Wood was taken to an area hospital with major injuries.
Never miss a local story.
The pickup was described as American made and faded white. It has a single cab with a black metal lumber rack with chains on it and had a green rectangular company logo on the driver's side door with block lettering. The driver is described as Latino in his 30s or 40s.
The damage to the pickup will be on the driver side from about the door to the rear wheel.
Anyone with info on this vehicle or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sonora Area CHP at 209-984-3944.
Comments