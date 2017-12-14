Huge sweep throughout Modesto, Stanislaus County nets homicide, robbery suspects

Eight people have been arrested after search warrants were served at 10 homes throughout Stanislaus County in connection with 11 robberies and one murder.
Modesto Police, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, Turlock Police, the US Marshals Service and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office served the warrants Wednesday, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
Three people were arrested in connection with the June 12 shooting death of Terelle Swearengin on Sutter Avenue in Modesto. Another man was also shot but survived.
Three others were charged in connection with four of the 11 robberies that took place from June to November in Modesto, Ceres and the county.
The following people were arrested:
- A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and a robbery warrant by Ceres Polic at a home in the 1400 block of Pecos Avenue in Modesto. A handgun was recovered during the search and a large marijuana grow and THC extraction lab was seized.
- Marcus Franco, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue for a Sheriff’s Department warrant for robbery and parole violation.
- Dmarae White, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of Hackett Road on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
- Christina Coleman, 32, was also arrested at the Hackett road home on suspicion of child endangerment because she runs a daycare out of the home.
- Ricardo Aguiano, 19, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in the 500 block of Toro Road. The charges are related to the Aug. 25 robberies at the Frontier Town General Store on Tully Road and the Diamond Gas & Mart on Yosemite Boulevard.
- Emilio Flores, 38, also was arrested at the home on Toro on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in connection with an assault weapon found at the home.
Alexander Torres, 33, and Desa Douangmala, 33, were arrested for possession of an assault pistol and three counts each of child endangerment during the service of two search warrants at adjacent a home in the 1700 block of East Springer Drive in Turlock. The firearm was accessible to the three children.
- Marcus White, 19, was arrested last week in the Bay Area in connection with a home invasion robbery in Elk Grove. White is a suspect in the June 12 murder of Swearengin on Sutter Avenue in Modesto. Graves said White is expected to be transferred to Stanislaus County Jail soon and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with that case, as well as several of the 11 robberies.
This is the second large series of robberies cleared by Modesto detectives in three weeks, Graves said.
On Nov. 22 officers arrested Martin Martinez Sandoval, 51, on suspicion of robbing the Stop n’ Save on McHenry and Union avenues of Hennessy. He also attempted to carjack the store clerk but broke the key off in the vehicle’s ignition so it wouldn't start.
He ran from the area and, after a brief struggle, was detained by officers about a half-mile away.
After his arrest, detectives connected Sandoval to 10 other robberies in Modesto from Oct. 26 to the day before his arrests. The robberies took place at other mini marts, drug stores, fast food restaurants and a flower shop.
