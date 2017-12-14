File photo
Kicked out of his rock band for smoking too much pot, he tried to kill his bandmate

A Modesto man who stabbed a fellow band mate for kicking him out of the band has been convicted of attempted murder, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

Sergio Guadalupe Macias, 34, was sentenced to seven years in state prison in early December.

Around noon on Sept. 30, 2016, a Ceres Police Department officer was flagged down in the area of Mitchell and Fowler roads and directed to a nearby assault.

The officer saw Macias holding a steak knife and chasing the victim around a parked SUV while yelling that he was going to kill him. The victim had received cuts to his back, neck and finger.

After repeated commands to surrender, Macias complied and was arrested. The victim’s injuries required medical treatment, including stitches.

During the investigation, the officer learned that Macias and the victim had been members of the same Mexican rock band.

Macias was kicked out of the band for his excessive marijuana use; he frequently forget the words and music to their songs during concerts, according to the District Attorney's Office.

This outraged Macias, who felt disrespected, so he attacked the victim.

Although Macias has no prior criminal history, visiting Judge Frank Dougherty followed the recommendation of prosecutor Jeff Mangar and sentenced Macias to seven years in state prison.

Attempted murder is a "strike" under California’s "Three Strikes" law that can be used to increase the punishment for any future crimes Macias may commit after being released from prison.

