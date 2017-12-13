Raymond George Wine of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and attempted rape.
Crime

Jamestown man accused of groping, attempting to rape neighbor

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 13, 2017 02:14 PM

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday night after he groped a neighbor in his Jamestown apartment complex and tried to force himself on her, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reports.

Raymond George Wine was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and attempted rape and booked into the county jail, with bail set at $150,000.

According to the Sheriff's Office media bulletin, a woman called 911 shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that her neighbor was following her, with his genitals out of his pants. She said Wine told her he was going to lock her in the complex's laundry room and sexually assault her.

"There were a few bystanders who originally approached him due to his bizarre behavior and exposing himself," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson said Wednesday. "When the victim told him to go away and back inside his apartment, he then attacked her. He eventually stopped and ran off. The two men who were bystanders attempted to keep Wine away from the woman."

Deputies arrived to find Wine outside his apartment near the laundry room. He continued to behave strangely, Benson said, including undressing and exposing himself. He was detained immediately and put in a patrol car, she said, and when the investigation at the scene was done, he was taken to jail.

Wine was not determined to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Benson said.

