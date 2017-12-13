Sonora police arrest Brian Troxel, 27, on suspicion of public intoxication. He called 911 himself because he lost his debit card and wanted inside a closed Sonora bar to get it.
Sonora police arrest Brian Troxel, 27, on suspicion of public intoxication. He called 911 himself because he lost his debit card and wanted inside a closed Sonora bar to get it. Sonora Police Department
Sonora police arrest Brian Troxel, 27, on suspicion of public intoxication. He called 911 himself because he lost his debit card and wanted inside a closed Sonora bar to get it. Sonora Police Department

Crime

How losing his debit card took a Sonora man from from a bar to being behind bars

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 13, 2017 08:53 AM

Police wanted him to just walk home, but a Sonora man's continued argumentativeness instead led to him spending Tuesday night — what was left of it, anyway — behind bars.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, 27-year-old Brian Troxell of Sonora called 911 to report that he'd left his debit card inside a bar on Washington Street and needed inside to retrieve it.

Officers responded and found an "obviously intoxicated" Troxell pounding on the door of the closed business, the Sonora Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Officers tried to get Troxel to go home and deal with the missing card later in the day when the business opened. Instead, Troxell continued to argue. Troxell was placed under arrest for public intoxication, taken to jail and given a court date when he sobered up, said acting Chief of Police Turu VanderWiel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man has an address near the bar and is thought to have walked there, VanderWiel said, but "we don't know that he didn't drive" while intoxicated.

As for Troxel's missing debit card? Officers found it in his back pocket.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video