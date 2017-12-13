How losing his debit card took a Sonora man from from a bar to being behind bars

Police wanted him to just walk home, but a Sonora man's continued argumentativeness instead led to him spending Tuesday night — what was left of it, anyway — behind bars.
About 3 a.m. Wednesday, 27-year-old Brian Troxell of Sonora called 911 to report that he'd left his debit card inside a bar on Washington Street and needed inside to retrieve it.
Officers responded and found an "obviously intoxicated" Troxell pounding on the door of the closed business, the Sonora Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
Officers tried to get Troxel to go home and deal with the missing card later in the day when the business opened. Instead, Troxell continued to argue. Troxell was placed under arrest for public intoxication, taken to jail and given a court date when he sobered up, said acting Chief of Police Turu VanderWiel.
The man has an address near the bar and is thought to have walked there, VanderWiel said, but "we don't know that he didn't drive" while intoxicated.
As for Troxel's missing debit card? Officers found it in his back pocket.
