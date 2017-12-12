Modesto police seek Faith Williams, last known address in Manteca, on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with her car in a McHenry Avenue parking lot after a fight.
Crime

After argument, she ran down boyfriend with her car in parking lot, Modesto police say

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 12, 2017 09:32 AM

Modesto police are seeking a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she reportedly struck her boyfriend with her car in a McHenry Avenue parking lot after a fight late last month.

"He's walking in the parking lot and she accelerates toward him and strikes him," Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said Tuesday. Witnesses told police the victim was thrown 10 to 15 feet into the air. Surveillance cameras in the lot captured the incident, Graves said.

The victim suffered visible injuries to his head, face, arms and legs, including a large laceration to his head, Graves said. There was no information available Tuesday on the condition of the man, whose name was not released.

Faith Williams fled the parking lot, in the 3500 block of McHenry near Sylvan/Standiford avenues, before police arrived, Graves said. Her last known address is in Manteca. The car she was driving is a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the case, or who knows Williams' whereabouts, is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

