Ceres man sentenced in federal court for distributing child porn

A 30 year-old Ceres man on Monday was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for using his cell-phone to distribute a few hundred images of child pornography.
Richard Anthony Matlock had already been convicted of possessing child porn in Stanislaus County, when he was circulating sexually explicit images of children with his phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento.
Federal prosecutors said Matlock distributed 300 to 600 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They said he transmitted the images online from Nov. 5, 2015 to Sept. 22, 2016.
Matlock also distributed images involving the portrayal of violence, including sadistic and masochistic images, according to the prosecutors. They said some of these violent images included depictions of pre-pubescent children.
Prosecutors said Matlock on April 9, 2015, was convicted possessing of child pornography in Stanislaus Superior Court. In his federal court case held in Fresno, Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill ordered Matlock to serve 15 years in prison.
This conviction was the result of an investigation by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and a part of Project Safe Childhood to combat child sexual exploitation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Enos prosecuted the case.
“Downloading and distributing sexually explicit images and videos of young children not only creates lifelong scars for victims, but also creates a demand for the continuous production of the disturbing material,” said Ryan Spradlin, special agent in charge for the HSI Office in San Francisco.
