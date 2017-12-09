Westley man dies in suspected DUI crash

A 23-year-old Westley man died early Saturday morning after being ejected during a solo-vehicle collision near the California Aqueduct.
Santiago Cortes was driving a 2000 Ford west on Howard road, west of the aqueduct, when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Ford hit a power pole on the south side of the road, then overturned.
Cortes was ejected from the vehicle. He was found by first responders on the south shoulder of Howard Road and pronounced dead.
Never miss a local story.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to the CHP.
Comments