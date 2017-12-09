Evan Beaver
Evan Beaver

Crime

Westley man dies in suspected DUI crash

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 09, 2017 09:52 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A 23-year-old Westley man died early Saturday morning after being ejected during a solo-vehicle collision near the California Aqueduct.

Santiago Cortes was driving a 2000 Ford west on Howard road, west of the aqueduct, when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford hit a power pole on the south side of the road, then overturned.

Cortes was ejected from the vehicle. He was found by first responders on the south shoulder of Howard Road and pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video