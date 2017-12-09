Calaveras County Sheriff's Department deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs, California, home on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Calaveras County Sheriff's Department deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs, California, home on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Calaveras County Sheriff's Department
Calaveras County Sheriff's Department deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs, California, home on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Calaveras County Sheriff's Department

Crime

More than 2,000 marijuana plants seized from Valley Springs drug house

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 09, 2017 08:31 AM

Calaveras County Sheriff's Department deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs home that had been converted entirely for the purpose of cultivation.

The sheriff’s department Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant for the illegal unregistered indoor marijuana grow at a residence in the 10000 block of Milton Road on Thursday.

Deputies seized 2,025 marijuana plants in varied size from small seedlings to mature plants.

Sian Huang, 28, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana cultivation and maintaining a home for the purpose of unlawfully selling, giving away, or using any controlled substance, also known as "operating a drug house."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Huang said he lived at the house but he had a New York Identification card in his possession.

He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with $30,000 bail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video