More than 2,000 marijuana plants seized from Valley Springs drug house

Calaveras County Sheriff's Department deputies seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs home that had been converted entirely for the purpose of cultivation.
The sheriff’s department Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant for the illegal unregistered indoor marijuana grow at a residence in the 10000 block of Milton Road on Thursday.
Deputies seized 2,025 marijuana plants in varied size from small seedlings to mature plants.
Sian Huang, 28, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana cultivation and maintaining a home for the purpose of unlawfully selling, giving away, or using any controlled substance, also known as "operating a drug house."
Never miss a local story.
Huang said he lived at the house but he had a New York Identification card in his possession.
He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with $30,000 bail.
Comments