Sean Patrick Okane, 28, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 29, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/9/17)

December 08, 2017 03:41 PM

14 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Nov. 23-29.

HOUSER, LARRY
Larry James House, 25, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 23, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
SUSPECT: Larry James House, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of metal knuckles, possession of marijuana for sale, driving while license suspended or revoked, battery against co- or non-co-habitating spouse.

BANUELOS, ADRIAN
Adrian Rafael Banuelos, 26, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 23, 2017, by tthe Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Adrian Rafael Banuelos, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, inflicting corporal injury on spouse or co-habitant

FAUSTINO, JASON_edited-1
Jason Joseph Faustino, 32, of Turlock, arrested on Nov. 23, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Jason Joseph Faustino, 32, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance (narcotic), probation violation

FERRELL, MICHAEL
Michael Robert Ferrell, 26, of transient, arrested on Nov. 24, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Michael Robert Ferrell, 26, of transient

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 24, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, under the influence, possession of a controlled substance

LOPEZ, MARCUS
Marcus Anthony Lopez, 23, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Marcus Anthony Lopez, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

OLSEN, CHRIS
Chris Eugene Olsen, 36, of Turlock, arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
SUSPECT: Chris Eugene Olsen, 36, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, ex-felon with firearm, possession of a controlled substance, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer, loaded firearm in public (person or vehicle)

MCCOLLUM, JEREMY
Jeremy Lehi McCollum, 40, of Ceres, arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
SUSPECT: Jeremy Lehi McCollum, 40, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

GEREN, DOMINIC
Dominic Geren, 18, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, by the the Stanislaus County Sherif's Department
SUSPECT: Dominic Geren, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, discharging firearm at unhabited dwelling/vehicle

BARRON, CLAUDIO (1)
Claudio Arturo Barron, 33, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 27, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
SUSPECT: Claudio Arturo Barron, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

ALCANTAR, MAYRA
Mayra Alcantar, 26, of Patterson, arrested on Nov. 28, 2017, by the Stanisaus County Auto Theft Task Force
SUSPECT: Mayra Alcantar, 26, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail

GOMEZ, AMANDA
Amanda Arlene Gomez, 27, of Turlock, arrested on Nov. 28, 2017, by the Turlock Police Department
SUSPECT: Amanda Arlene Gomez, 27, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools

VALDOVINOS, ANDRIK
Andrik Valdovinos, 26, of Patterson, arrested on Nov. 28, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
SUSPECT: Andrik Valdovinos, 26, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, evading police with disregard for safety, assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm on a peace officer

GRESS, MILTON
Milton George Gress II, 33, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 26, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Milton George Gress II, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 26, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation

OKANE, SEAN
Sean Patrick Okane, 28, of Modesto, arrested on Nov. 29, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
SUSPECT: Sean Patrick Okane, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 29, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, exhibiting a firearm

