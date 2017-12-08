Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (12/9/17)

14 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Nov. 23-29.
SUSPECT: Larry James House, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of metal knuckles, possession of marijuana for sale, driving while license suspended or revoked, battery against co- or non-co-habitating spouse.
SUSPECT: Adrian Rafael Banuelos, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, inflicting corporal injury on spouse or co-habitant
SUSPECT: Jason Joseph Faustino, 32, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of controlled substance (narcotic), probation violation
SUSPECT: Michael Robert Ferrell, 26, of transient
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 24, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, under the influence, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Marcus Anthony Lopez, 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Chris Eugene Olsen, 36, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, ex-felon with firearm, possession of a controlled substance, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer, loaded firearm in public (person or vehicle)
SUSPECT: Jeremy Lehi McCollum, 40, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
SUSPECT: Dominic Geren, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, discharging firearm at unhabited dwelling/vehicle
SUSPECT: Claudio Arturo Barron, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
SUSPECT: Mayra Alcantar, 26, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail
SUSPECT: Amanda Arlene Gomez, 27, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Andrik Valdovinos, 26, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 28, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, evading police with disregard for safety, assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm on a peace officer
SUSPECT: Milton George Gress II, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 26, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation
SUSPECT: Sean Patrick Okane, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Nov. 29, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, carjacking, exhibiting a firearm
