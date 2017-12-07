‘Khaki Bandit’ believed to be responsible for Groveland bank robbery

Tuolumne County sheriff's officials and the FBI believe a man who robbed a Groveland bank on Tuesday is a serial bank robber known as the “Khaki Bandit,” involved in 13 heists throughout the state since 2013.
Photos from several other bank robberies match the description of the man seen on a security camera video in Tuesday's robbery, said Sgt. Andrea Benson, a Tuolumne County sheriff's spokeswoman.
This week's robbery occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland. The robber entered the bank with a small handgun and demanded money.
There were five bank employees and one customer inside the business when the robbery occurred. No injuries were reported.
Sheriff's officials described the robber as a white man wearing a black parka-type jacket, Khaki cargo-pants, a multi-colored knitted hat, black sunglasses, a black windbreaker and black shoes. The robber was carrying a backpack, left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in what appeared to be a large black garbage bag, and was last seen running toward Deer Flat Road.
On Thursday, sheriff's officials said the Groveland bank robber was about 25 to 35 years old, stood about 5 feet, 10 inches, to 6 feet tall, and weighed about 150 to 170 pounds with an athletic build.
Benson said it was unclear to investigators if the robber had a getaway vehicle or someone else waiting to help him escape. Sheriff's deputies, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and canine tracking searched the area, but did not find the robber.
Detectives dusted the crime scene for fingerprints and collected traces of DNA from inside of the bank and sent the evidence to the state Department of Justice for analysis, Benson said.
In each of the 13 "Khaki Bandit" robberies, the robber enters a bank in a rural California town carrying a black handgun, approaches a bank teller and demands money before leaving with the stolen cash, according to Benson.
Authorities believe the Groveland bank robber is no longer in that area.
Investigators ask anyone in downtown Groveland or Deer Flat Road at the time of Tuesday's bank robbery with information about a suspicious person or vehicle to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department at 209-533-5815.
