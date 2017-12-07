Patterson resident Jose Villanueva faces charges of petty theft and possession of stolen property after being arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a series of package thefts from porches.
Patterson resident Jose Villanueva faces charges of petty theft and possession of stolen property after being arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a series of package thefts from porches. Patterson Police Services
Patterson resident Jose Villanueva faces charges of petty theft and possession of stolen property after being arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a series of package thefts from porches. Patterson Police Services

Crime

Fed-up Patterson residents help put end to string of package thefts

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 07, 2017 12:57 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

For at least a week, a man arrested Tuesday is believed to have stolen numerous packages from Patterson porches. At least some of the thefts were right in his own neighborhood, police say.

"He lives right around the corner from where he was caught," Patterson Police Services Sgt. Joshua Clayton said Thursday. Deputies responding to a theft report were pointed in the right direction by residents and found Jose Villanueva hiding in a house under construction.

Villanueva faces multiple counts of petty theft — detectives still are compiling them as cases continue to emerge, Clayton said. And because the total value already exceeds $950, he faces a felony charge of possessing stolen property.

"If there is one thing we really hate this time of year, it’s porch pirates," Patterson police said in a Facebook post announcing Villanueva's arrest. Residents do, too, Clayton said, and it was fed-up victims sharing information and images on social media that helped lead to the suspect's capture.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Villanueva had a female accomplice who at least drove the car used in the thefts, Clayton said. She has not been named or arrested.

The stolen property is being returned to rightful owners who have been identified. "Not all items were still in their boxes, so we still have quite a few unreturned items," the Facebook post says. "If you notice anything that belongs to you, you can come down to the PD with a receipt and we can get your property back to you."

Not all reported stolen property has been accounted for, Clayton said, because Villanueva and his accomplice may have given away or sold some of what they took.

As Christmas gift packages continue to be dropped at doorsteps, Patterson police used the Facebook post to remind residents, "Look out for one another and report any suspicious people roaming your neighborhood."

The Turlock Police Department also offered advice Thursday on Facebook on thwarting porch pirates. "Plan ahead your package deliveries for when someone is home, send them to your workplace, require a signature for delivery or ask a neighbor who is home to pick up your packages," TPD warned.











  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video