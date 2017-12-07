More Videos

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Pause
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall 1:24

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation 1:00

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

Protest against Republican tax plan 3:54

Protest against Republican tax plan

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

  • Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

    Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com
Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

Crime

Modesto police seek two in attempted murders

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 07, 2017 06:59 AM

Police have identified two suspects in the Nov. 20 shooting of a man and woman off West Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry Avenue.

Detectives are looking for Mario Leglu, 32, and Leticia Sanchez, 38, on suspicion of attempted murder. Leglu is believed to have shot the two victims during an argument, then fled the area with Sanchez before police arrived, according to a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department.

The wounds were not life-threatening, police said, and the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver SUV.

The victims were outside a business in the area when the fight and eventual shooting took place at about 1:45 p.m. Leglu and Sanchez were known to the victims.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to to call Modesto police at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Pause
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall 1:24

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation 1:00

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

Protest against Republican tax plan 3:54

Protest against Republican tax plan

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

View More Video