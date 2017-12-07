Modesto police seek two in attempted murders

Police have identified two suspects in the Nov. 20 shooting of a man and woman off West Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry Avenue.
Detectives are looking for Mario Leglu, 32, and Leticia Sanchez, 38, on suspicion of attempted murder. Leglu is believed to have shot the two victims during an argument, then fled the area with Sanchez before police arrived, according to a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department.
The wounds were not life-threatening, police said, and the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver SUV.
The victims were outside a business in the area when the fight and eventual shooting took place at about 1:45 p.m. Leglu and Sanchez were known to the victims.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to to call Modesto police at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
