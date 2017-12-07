Modesto police seek two in attempted murders

More Videos 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park Pause 0:36 Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:37 Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 2:16 Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 1:24 The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall 1:00 Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's PLAYlive Nation 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 3:54 Protest against Republican tax plan 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

Police are seeking the suspect or suspects in the shooting of a man and woman in front of a church off Orangeburg Avenue just west of McHenry. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com