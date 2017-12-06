Police release photos of suspect car in drive-by shooting that killed Modesto boy

Police investigators on Wednesday released photos of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old Xavier Smith and wounded a 6-year-old boy in east Modesto.
Homicide detectives asked the public to help identify the owner and occupants in the car photographed by a security camera. They also are seeking additional witnesses. Police described the suspect car as a gray or silver sedan.
The detectives believe they have determined the motive for the deadly shooting, according to a Modesto police news release. But they declined to disclose any details about the motive, fearing it could harm their investigation.
The boys appeared to have been among a couple of groups of people standing outside a home at about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted in the 1400 block of Lake Park Court, south of Briggsmore Avenue and just east of Lakewood Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a boy struck by gunfire and found Xavier injured at the scene. Authorities performed life-saving measures on Xavier, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Witnesses in the area told police the 6-year-old boy's family had taken the child to a local hospital. Police said investigators later determined the boy suffered injuries in the shooting that were not life-threatening.
Police officials ask anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the deadly shooting to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
