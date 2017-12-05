Crime

Two deaths in Tuolumne County appear to be murder-suicide, sheriff’s office reports

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

December 05, 2017 08:05 PM

Deputies found two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide northeast of Sonora, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

The unidentified people were found shot to death in a home on Harmony Lane, about halfway between Phoenix Lake and Twain Harte, a department Facebook post said. Deputies had gone there Monday afternoon to check on the occupants because they had not been heard from for a few days, officials said.

“A preliminary investigation suggests a murder-suicide occurred,” the post said. “The names of the deceased are not being released as of yet pending positive identification.”

