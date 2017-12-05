Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies looking for armed bank robber

Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies were investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery was reported about 2:40 p.m. at Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland. The robber entered the bank with a small handgun and demanded money.
Sheriff's officials described the robber as a white man wearing a black parka-type jacket, Khaki-colored cargo pants, a neon-green-striped knitted hat and sunglasses. The robber was carrying a silver backpack and last seen running toward Deer Flat Road.
There were five bank employees and one customer inside the business when the robbery occurred. No injuries were reported.
Never miss a local story.
Authorities were using a helicopter to help in the search for the robbery suspect.
Investigators ask anyone who spots a person matching the suspect's description to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department at (209) 533-5815.
Comments