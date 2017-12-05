Security camera image of an armed man on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2017) robbing Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland, California.
Security camera image of an armed man on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2017) robbing Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland, California. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department
Security camera image of an armed man on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5, 2017) robbing Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland, California. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies looking for armed bank robber

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 05, 2017 04:01 PM

GROVELAND

Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies were investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported about 2:40 p.m. at Yosemite Bank on Main Street in Groveland. The robber entered the bank with a small handgun and demanded money.

Sheriff's officials described the robber as a white man wearing a black parka-type jacket, Khaki-colored cargo pants, a neon-green-striped knitted hat and sunglasses. The robber was carrying a silver backpack and last seen running toward Deer Flat Road.

There were five bank employees and one customer inside the business when the robbery occurred. No injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities were using a helicopter to help in the search for the robbery suspect.

Investigators ask anyone who spots a person matching the suspect's description to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department at (209) 533-5815.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video