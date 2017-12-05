Stanislaus County District Attorney hosting candlelight vigil for homicide victims

Kelly Vargas, left, pays tribute to her son, Frankie Vargas, with her nieces Annastasia Alvarez, 9, right, and Dasia Lee, 12, middle, and other members of Vargas family during the annual lighting of the homicide victims’ memorial tree and candlelight vigil outside the Stanislaus County Courthouse in Modesto in 2013. Frankie Vargas was killed in a drive-by shooting. Andy Alfaro Modesto Bee File Photo