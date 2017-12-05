Kelly Vargas, left, pays tribute to her son, Frankie Vargas, with her nieces Annastasia Alvarez, 9, right, and Dasia Lee, 12, middle, and other members of Vargas family during the annual lighting of the homicide victims’ memorial tree and candlelight vigil outside the Stanislaus County Courthouse in Modesto in 2013. Frankie Vargas was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Crime

Stanislaus County District Attorney hosting candlelight vigil for homicide victims

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 05, 2017 03:41 PM

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is inviting family and friends of homicide victims to attend a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to honor their loved ones.

The 20th annual lighting of the homicide victims’ memorial tree and candlelight vigil are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the Stanislaus County Courthouse lawn at 1100 I Street in downtown Modesto.

Organizers ask attendees to bring a non-breakable ornament to hang on the memorial tree to remember their loved ones victimized in violent crimes.

The Victim Services Program is sponsoring the ceremony, which will open with remarks from District Attorney Birgit Fladager, followed by guest speaker Phyllis Talton, in memory of her son Sir Jay Taylor, who was shot to death in May 2013 in west Modesto.

There also will be musical performances by Ruthanne Castro, David Leonard and the Norman N. Glick Middle School Choir.

If there is rainy weather, the ceremony will be moved to the parking garage at 832 12th St., just east of the downtown courthouse. For more information, call the Victim Services Program at 209-525-5541.

