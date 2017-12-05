A man on Monday night (Dec. 4, 2017) reportedly broke into the Pizza Factory on Highway 120 in Groveland, California. Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies found the burglary suspect at the closed restaurant and arrested him.
Crime

Officials: He broke into pizza joint, drank beer on-tap. He even answered the phone.

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 05, 2017 03:02 PM

GROVELAND

A Groveland man was arrested after a pizza eatery owner discovered he had broken into his business and was seen chugging beer, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department reported.

The burglary occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at the Pizza Factory along Highway 120 in Groveland. The restaurant was closed.

The restaurant owner was alerted by a burglar alarm. He used an online security camera system to watch what was going on inside the business.

The owner told sheriff's officials he could see a man leaning against the cash register. Sheriff's officials said the owner then called the restaurant, and the burglar answered the phone sounding "quite drunk. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the restaurant and could see a man in a black-hooded sweatshirt sitting at a booth.

The suspect stood up and approached the deputies, who quickly handcuffed Bradley Trevino, 20. Sheriff's officials said Trevino was very intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol.

Then, sheriff's canine "Maverick" and one of the deputies searched the restaurant. No one else was inside.

The deputies found a broken vase and evidence indicating Trevino had been helping himself to the beer on-tap, sheriff's official said.

Trevino was arrested on suspicion of burglary and public intoxication. Sheriff's officials said Trevino had a blood alcohol content of 0.27, more than three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle.

