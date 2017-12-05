Timothy Allan Babb
Most Wanted: Timothy Allan Babb, Grand theft

December 05, 2017 01:51 PM

NAME: Timothy Allan Babb

CHARGE: Grand theft

DESCRIPTION: 54 years old; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 168 pounds; blond hair; blue eyes

THE CASE: Babb is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on drug charges and suspicion of grand theft.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Babb’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

