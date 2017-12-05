Turlock park robberies have become more violent. Police seeking witnesses.

Police officials are investigating three similar-style robberies at Donnelly Park that have become increasingly more violent toward the victims.
The robberies have occurred on different days of the week, but each robbery occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m., said Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman.
The most recent robbery occurred about 6 p.m. Monday, Turlock police responded to a report of a robbery, which had just occurred in the parking lot on the west side of Donnelly Park.
Holeman said officers arrived and found a man who had suffered life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted with an unknown weapon. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
The man reportedly was listed in critical condition, Holeman said, but there was no update available on the man's condition on Tuesday afternoon.
Police officials are withholding some details about the robberies, fearing releasing that information could harm the investigation.
Holeman said investigators believe a group of suspects approached the victims in the robberies. In each crime, the suspects demanded the victims to "empty their pockets."
Police do not have a description of the suspects, and it's unclear to investigators whether the suspects were all males, all females or a combination of the two.
Investigators did not want to disclose the dates for the two previous robberies, but they did say each of the victims appeared to have been "roughed up." Holeman said the victim in the first robbery suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and sought treatment on his own. The victim in the second robbery suffered minor injuries.
Holeman said Turlock police will increase patrols at the park until necessary, specifically around the time the robberies have occurred in the early evening.
Authorities ask anyone who witnessed these robberies or saw a group of people acting suspicious at Donnelly Park around the time of the robberies to call Detective Frank Navarro (209) 664-7319 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780. Tipsters also can e-mail tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
