Two Modesto residents, one from Oakdale, arrested on Tuolumne County drug charges

Three people from Stanislaus County were arrested after they were allegedly found with more than 65 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stun gun and more following a traffic stop in Tuolumne County.
Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto, were taken into custody and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on Friday.
The vehicle the three were in was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer near Highway 108 and Montezuma Road in Jamestown for having 2018 tags on their vehicle but an expired registration.
After finding the methamphetamine, the CHP officer contacted the Tuolumne County Narcotics team.
Ryno, according to the sheriff's department, was allegedly found with 46.9 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a sales ledger, plastic bags, $875 in cash, hypodermic needles and live ammunition. Edwards was allegedly found with 19.6 grams of meth, paraphernalia, objects tied to possible sales, a stun gun and pepper spray. Serpa, the sheriff's department said, had paraphernalia.
They all face several charges, and Ryno also had two Stanislaus County felony warrants.
