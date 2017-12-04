Two Modesto residents, one from Oakdale, arrested on Tuolumne County drug charges

These are the items that were yielded after three people were pulled over at a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, near Highway 108 near Montezuma Road in Jamestown, California. Arrested were Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department