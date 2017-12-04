These are the items that were yielded after three people were pulled over at a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, near Highway 108 near Montezuma Road in Jamestown, California. Arrested were Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto.
These are the items that were yielded after three people were pulled over at a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, near Highway 108 near Montezuma Road in Jamestown, California. Arrested were Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department
These are the items that were yielded after three people were pulled over at a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, near Highway 108 near Montezuma Road in Jamestown, California. Arrested were Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Two Modesto residents, one from Oakdale, arrested on Tuolumne County drug charges

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

December 04, 2017 12:17 PM

Three people from Stanislaus County were arrested after they were allegedly found with more than 65 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a stun gun and more following a traffic stop in Tuolumne County.

Edward Ryno, 53, of Modesto, Lisle Edwards, 50, of Oakdale and Savannah Serpa, 26, of Modesto, were taken into custody and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on Friday.

The vehicle the three were in was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer near Highway 108 and Montezuma Road in Jamestown for having 2018 tags on their vehicle but an expired registration.

After finding the methamphetamine, the CHP officer contacted the Tuolumne County Narcotics team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryno, according to the sheriff's department, was allegedly found with 46.9 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a sales ledger, plastic bags, $875 in cash, hypodermic needles and live ammunition. Edwards was allegedly found with 19.6 grams of meth, paraphernalia, objects tied to possible sales, a stun gun and pepper spray. Serpa, the sheriff's department said, had paraphernalia.

They all face several charges, and Ryno also had two Stanislaus County felony warrants.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video