Convenience store robbery suspect tracked down by K-9 in east Modesto

By Brian Clark

December 04, 2017 11:31 AM

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of robbing at gunpoint a convenience store in east Modesto.

Officers were called to the BZ Mart at 1510 Miller Ave., just northeast of the Yosemite Boulevard-La Loma Avenue intersection, on a report of the robbery. When they arrived, they tried to contact the suspect, Davon Williams, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Williams fled to Camellia Way, where he was apprehended by a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department K-9.

The gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found along with the cash taken from the store.

Williams was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of robbery and gun-related charges.

