Modesto police investigate video allegedly taken by 16-year-old suspect in deadly crash

A video circulating on social media Friday, allegedly taken by the 16-year-old driver responsible for the double fatal crash on Tully Road, shows scenes she apparently posted while in the hospital before her arrest.
Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said investigators have seen the video and are working to verify its authenticity.
The video shows three scenes: the first depicts her and two boys in a vehicle; the second is of a left arm with an IV in it and blood on a hand; and the third is a picture of a boy with oxygen tubes in his nose.
Included in the video of the second scene is text in which she says she is thankful she and the boys in her car are OK but writes, “my benz is totaled.”
She is presumably referring to the 2006 Mercedes-Benz sedan she was driving at a high speed when she crashed into a 2003 Ford Escape, killing the driver Megan Cooley and her mother Sherri Cooley.
"I will say if (the video) is authentic it is pretty sad that there appears to be very little remorse for two dead victims and she seems to be more worried about her crashed Mercedes," Carroll said.
In the first video scene, the boy in the back seat appears to holding something resembling a cigarette.
The girl has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and Carroll said she is suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.
Her case will be tried in closed proceedings in juvenile court.
Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Jared Carrillo said manslaughter is not eligible to be transferred to adult court, meaning the girl cannot be tried as an adult for that crime.
"I don’t know if that video will help or hurt prosecution," Carroll said. "It definitely shows her state of mind."
The video is reminiscent of a high-profile case out of Merced in which the 18-year-old woman was live-streaming during and immediately after a crash that killed her younger sister.
Meanwhile, a friend of the victims’ has established a Go Fund Me page to help cover funeral expenses. You can donate at www.gofundme.com/megans-burial-and-legal-fees
Comments