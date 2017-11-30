Mother and daughter killed in Tully Road crash, 16-year-old arrested

A 16-year-old girl is in juvenile hall on suspicion of killing a mother and daughter in a high speed, DUI crash on Modesto's Tully Road Wednesday night.
Megan Cooley, 21, and was driving a Ford south on Tully Road with her mother Sherry Cooley, 54, when she started to make an eastbound turn onto Rumble Road and was hit by a northbound Mercedes traveling at an excessive speed, according to the Modesto Police Department.
The Ford flipped over and came to rest in front of a home, 168 feet north of the intersection, said department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
First responders worked for some time to free the mother and daughter who were trapped inside the Ford.
Sherri Cooley died at the scene. Megan Cooley was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Both are from Modesto.
Officers with the Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
The 16-year-old female driver of the Mercedes and her two passengers – her 14-year-old brother and a 16-year-old boy – were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All are from Modesto.
After the 16-year-old driver was medically cleared, she was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.
