Reckless driving, speed factor in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in Riverbank

The 29-year-old Escalon man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Riverbank that sent a woman and two children to the hospital was driving in excess of 75 miles per hour when he crashed into the victims’ vehicle, authorities said.
The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Patterson and Snedigar roads, near Riverbank High School.
The suspect, Felix Daniel Wilkerson, left the scene traveling west but was followed by witnesses to Eleanor Avenue, where he drove off the road into a pasture, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The witnesses were able to detain Wilkerson until deputies arrived.
A woman and two children were in the vehicle struck by Wilkerson’s. One of the passengers was a 4-year-old girl, who was taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center with a head injury.
The woman and a boy, whose age was not available, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
No information was released about the extent of their injuries at the time of the collision or their conditions Wednesday.
Wilkerson was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Deputy McCulloch at 209-869-7162. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing Tip704; plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
