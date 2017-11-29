Authorities find escaped prison inmate believed to be hiding in Modesto

A man who last week left a California prison alternative custody program and was believed to be hiding in Modesto has turned himself in.
Andrew Holaday, 39, about noon on Tuesday surrendered to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Special Service Unit in Manteca.
Holaday is from Modesto and has family in the area, and prison officials over the weekend had asked the public to help find him.
On Oct. 25, 2016, Holaday was transferred from the Stanislaus County jail to a state prison to serve two years and eight months for possessing a metal baton weapon. A previous criminal conviction had factored in his prison sentence. He was scheduled to be released from prison in January.
Holaday recently had been approved to participate in the alternative custody program. On Nov. 20, Holaday left the Deadwood Conservation Camp in Fort Jones, near Yreka, where he had worked as an inmate firefighter.
He was expected to report to the Salvation Army and to his parole agent in San Jose on Nov. 21, but he failed to do so, according to a CDCR news release. Local law enforcement and the California Highway Patrol were notified of his escape.
The alternative custody program is a voluntary program for eligible inmates that allows them to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community instead of a prison cell. Participants may be housed in a home, a transitional facility or a residential drug treatment program.
On Tuesday, Holaday was apprehended without incident and taken to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown in Tuolumne County. CDCR officials said his case now will be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether to file escape charges.
Since 1977, 99 percent of all inmates who left an adult prison institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, according to the CDCR.
