Crime

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Riverbank

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

November 28, 2017 06:58 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 07:03 AM

A 4-year-old was taken by helicopter to a hospital following a hit-and-run crash near Riverbank High School on Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Patterson Road west of Snedigar Road at about 5:15 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles ran from the crash scene but was apprehended by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies nearby.

Two people were injured during the crash and taken to area hospitals, including the 4-year-old, who was transported by a helicopter that landed at the high school’s football field. Information about the extent of their injuries was not available Tuesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sheriff Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

No other details about the crash or the suspect were available Tuesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto
Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 0:36

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

View More Video