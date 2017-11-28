Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Riverbank

A 4-year-old was taken by helicopter to a hospital following a hit-and-run crash near Riverbank High School on Tuesday night.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Patterson Road west of Snedigar Road at about 5:15 p.m.
The driver of one of the vehicles ran from the crash scene but was apprehended by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies nearby.
Two people were injured during the crash and taken to area hospitals, including the 4-year-old, who was transported by a helicopter that landed at the high school’s football field. Information about the extent of their injuries was not available Tuesday night.
The Sheriff Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.
No other details about the crash or the suspect were available Tuesday night.
