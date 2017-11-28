Ripon police searching for suspect who led officers on pursuit to Modesto

Ripon police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who led them on a pursuit that ended in a collision in Modesto early Tuesday morning.
A Ripon officer pulled over a Honda CRV at about 5:10 a.m. in the area of Industrial Avenue and East Main Street because it had a stolen license plate attached to the rear of the vehicle.
After initially stopping, the suspect fled the area south onto Highway 99.
The officer pursued the vehicle into Modesto, where the vehicle crashed into a parked car in a mobile home park located off Seventh Street.
The suspect fled from the vehicle and is still outstanding.
The Honda was determined to have been reported stolen from Waterford.
The suspect is wanted for auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and burglary tools.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Richard Francis at 209-599-0255.
