Vandals try to deflate Turlock family's holiday spirit

Despicable.
Vandals slashed an inflatable Minion holiday decoration in front of a Turlock family's home early Tuesday.
The attack on the big-eyed, yellow fella from the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies was captured on surveillance video, which resident Sal Singh shared to warn fellow Turlock residents.
Singh, 22, lives with his parents and little brother on Cody Court, just southeast of Fulkerth and North Tully roads. He said his brother, 9, was "a little heartbroken" when he saw what the vandals had done. "It's hard to explain to him why someone would do this," Singh said. The damage appears irreparable, he said. "It looks like it's lost, it's a pretty big gash."
There are about 25 homes on the court, he said, but only four at most really do it up big in terms of exterior Christmas decorations. "I’ll be outside and people come by and give compliments and what not," Singh said.
His family has lived in the Cody Court home since he was a small boy, Singh said, and other than one time long ago when someone stole four lighted Christmas tree-shaped spirals, there's been no problem like this.
Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman said Tuesday morning that he'd heard no other reported of vandalized inflatables or other Christmas decor. But, then, even Singh had not yet reported the crime at his home.
He more quickly wanted to let residents know that people are out committing these kinds of acts., he said. "It makes me upset," he said, that anyone would intentionally destroy property — "stuff we bought, the passion we have, spending hard-earned money for others to enjoy."
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550. Tipsters also can send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
