Vandals try to deflate Turlock family's holiday spirit

More Videos

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Pause
Watch Mark Mesiti walk into courtroom at Stanislaus County Courthouse 0:13

Watch Mark Mesiti walk into courtroom at Stanislaus County Courthouse

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 3:07

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs 14:34

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs

Students learn to Stop the Bleed 2:15

Students learn to Stop the Bleed

  • Watch Grinch deflate Christmas decoration in Turlock

    A Turlock resident's inflatable Minion decoration was stabbed by a Christmas Scrooge recently in the area of Cody Court and Tully Road. Sal Singh said the incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Singh said the two men seen in the video also egged a house in the area.

A Turlock resident's inflatable Minion decoration was stabbed by a Christmas Scrooge recently in the area of Cody Court and Tully Road. Sal Singh said the incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Singh said the two men seen in the video also egged a house in the area. Sal Singh
A Turlock resident's inflatable Minion decoration was stabbed by a Christmas Scrooge recently in the area of Cody Court and Tully Road. Sal Singh said the incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Singh said the two men seen in the video also egged a house in the area. Sal Singh

Crime

Vandals try to deflate Turlock family's holiday spirit

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

November 28, 2017 01:22 PM

UPDATED November 28, 2017 05:21 PM

Despicable.

Vandals slashed an inflatable Minion holiday decoration in front of a Turlock family's home early Tuesday.

The attack on the big-eyed, yellow fella from the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies was captured on surveillance video, which resident Sal Singh shared to warn fellow Turlock residents.

Singh, 22, lives with his parents and little brother on Cody Court, just southeast of Fulkerth and North Tully roads. He said his brother, 9, was "a little heartbroken" when he saw what the vandals had done. "It's hard to explain to him why someone would do this," Singh said. The damage appears irreparable, he said. "It looks like it's lost, it's a pretty big gash."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are about 25 homes on the court, he said, but only four at most really do it up big in terms of exterior Christmas decorations. "I’ll be outside and people come by and give compliments and what not," Singh said.

His family has lived in the Cody Court home since he was a small boy, Singh said, and other than one time long ago when someone stole four lighted Christmas tree-shaped spirals, there's been no problem like this.

Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman said Tuesday morning that he'd heard no other reported of vandalized inflatables or other Christmas decor. But, then, even Singh had not yet reported the crime at his home.

He more quickly wanted to let residents know that people are out committing these kinds of acts., he said. "It makes me upset," he said, that anyone would intentionally destroy property — "stuff we bought, the passion we have, spending hard-earned money for others to enjoy."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550. Tipsters also can send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Pause
Watch Mark Mesiti walk into courtroom at Stanislaus County Courthouse 0:13

Watch Mark Mesiti walk into courtroom at Stanislaus County Courthouse

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 3:07

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs 14:34

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs

Students learn to Stop the Bleed 2:15

Students learn to Stop the Bleed

  • Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

    Sgt. Chris Adams of the Modesto Police Department briefs reporters on a fatal shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

View More Video