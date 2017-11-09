Man arrested after daylong standoff in Amador County

An Amador County man was arrested after a day long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday.
Law enforcement were at the man's house in Pioneer in connection with a robbery that took place in Calaveras County.
The robbery occurred Oct. 13 at a grow site on Skull Flat Road in West Point.
The victims said about five or six people inside the suspect vehicles identified themselves as law enforcement officials. At least three of the suspects were armed with guns, and the suspects tied-up two of the victims, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
One of the suspects was wearing what appeared to be law enforcement badge but did not display any other law enforcement identification or markings on a uniform.
The suspects stole 500 marijuana plants, a large amount of cash and a black Ford F-250.
Sheriff’s Detectives have been working to identify suspects involved in the robbery and developed probable cause to search a home north of West Point in the town of Pioneer in Amador County.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Calaveras County Detectives set up a perimeter around the home where suspect, Jamie Buchanan, 42, had barricaded himself inside.
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rachelle Whiting said officials made numerous attempts to contact Buchanan and get him to come out of the house, using a throw phone, a robot, chemical agents and a K9 before entering the home where they found him hiding.
Buchanan was arrested on suspicion of possession of body armor and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was not arrested in connection with the robbery but Whiting said detectives will be seeking additional charges through the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office relating to the robbery and possession of stolen property.
Detectives are still seeking information about the identity of other people involved in that robbery. If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (209) 754-6500 and ask for detectives or call the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.
