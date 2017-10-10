Pulled over intoxicated, couple face child endangerment charges

A couple were arrested after found to be driving under the influence with their 3-year-old child in the rear of their vehicle, Modesto police said.
The driver, Chantel Kimberly Joy, 25, had been in the drive-through of the McDonald’s on Prescott Road. The person who called 911 said Joy was rambling, not making sense and claimed to have taken pills, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to be on the lookout and located the vehicle swerving as Joy drove south on Prescott. The vehicle’s registration tag also was expired, Graves said.
Police pulled over the vehicle, and Joy and 25-year-old Adam Gabriel Vizcaino, who had an open container of alcohol between his legs, were arrested.
Both face charges of child endangerment. Joy also faces charges of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.
Both remained in custody Tuesday morning, with bail set at $50,000 each.
