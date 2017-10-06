Thousands of plants, pounds of marijuana seized near Copperopolis

Nearly 3,000 growing marijuana plants and thousands of pounds of drying and processed marijuana was seized from a remote Calaveras County location near Copperopolis this week.
The plants were located on several parcels that were under review by the county’s planning department as commercial marijuana cultivation sites, but the number of plants created a canopy size that far exceeded what had been applied for or was allowed under county ordinance, according Sgt. Rachelle Whiting, spokeswoman for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department.
Members of the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team accompanied code compliance officers on Wednesday to serve an abatement warrant at one of the parcels, which is187 acres.
When officials arrived, multiple people ran from the site or tried to drive away but ran from their vehicles when deputies approached, Whiting said. All the suspects got away.
Deputies found roadways connecting the 187-acre parcel to a 72- and a 219-acre parcel that also were in the process of commercial marijuana cultivation registration.
Fish and Wildlife Game wardens responded to the scene for evidence of poaching, as well as environmental impacts of the site to nearby creeks.
Due to the size of the parcels and number of plots, it took investigators two days to process the scene. A total of 2,978 marijuana plants were eradicated and thousands of pounds of drying and processed marijuana was seized. One firearm and a set of body armor also was seized.
Multiple campsites and personal property was located, indicating that people were living on-site to cultivate and process the marijuana, Whiting said.
The Marijuana Enforcement Team continues to conduct follow-up and interviews. Whiting said investigators have talked to the applicant for the commercial marijuana grows but the investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested.
