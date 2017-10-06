Previously convicted of manslaughter, Ceres man now faces gun, drug charges

Eighteen firearms – handguns to large-caliber rifles – and several hundred rounds of ammunition were seized by police executing a search warrant at a Ceres home Thursday. Officers also found multiple prescription medications and evidence indicating the sales of prescription drugs.
Justin Stark, 36, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces charges of possession of prescription medication for sales and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Stark was convicted in 2010 of vehicular manslaughter.
The various drugs found Thursday in his home on the 3700 block of Collins Road include the pain medication hydrocodone and other narcotics, said Sgt. Greg Yotsuya, Ceres Police Department spokesman.
The investigation into Stark began in September after Ceres police received reports from residents that he was buying and selling prescription medication in the neighborhood. Police learned Stark was a convicted felon with an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of illegal drugs for personal use, Yotsuya said.
On Sept. 26, Officer Matt Berlier conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Stark was driving and arrested him on the warrant. A search of the vehicle turned up an unlabled, partially full prescription drug bottle, shooting targets and a thick piece of steel containing multiple large-caliber bullet impact marks.
The discovery led to Detective Eric Gallegos obtaining a warrant to search Stark’s residence. None of the weapons found there Thursday morning had been modified to make them illegal, Yotsuya said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can remain anonymous and is encouraged to call the Ceres Police Department tip hot line at 209-538-5740 or Gallegos at 209-538-5638.
In March 2010, Stark – then a Modesto resident – was sentenced to six years in prison for driving drunk and killing his passenger when he crashed his SUV on the night of his birthday celebration. He’d been convicted of vehicular manslaughter while driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
Just before midnight on July 18, 2009, Stark was driving his Jeep Cherokee with friend David Gabriel Alvara in the front passenger seat near Riverside Drive and Highway 132 in Modesto.
Though Stark was driving under the speed limit, he struck a legally parked semi-trailer on the shoulder of the road. Alvara suffered fatal injuries from the impact.
A witness arrived at the scene and saw Stark holding Alvara in his arms and pleading with the witness to call 911.
It was Stark’s second DUI conviction in two years.
