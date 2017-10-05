Suspect arrested in pepper-spray carjacking. Where’s dog that was in vehicle?

Turlock police Wednesday evening arrested the woman suspected of pepper-spraying a man during a carjacking last month. The victim’s dog was in the car when it was taken, but there was no word from police Thursday morning on what might have happened to the animal.
Ashanda Denise Lee, 38, was identified in a photo lineup and located and arrested Wednesday.
The victim was sleeping in his car on the 100 block of D Street the night of Sept. 20 when he was woken by a woman pepper spraying him in the face.
“The victim exited his vehicle in a panic in an attempt to wash out his eyes,” according to a report of the incident. The woman got in and drove off.
The vehicle was found a few hours later in a parking lot off of South First Street but the victim’s dog was no longer there. The license plates and the victim’s possessions also were gone.
Lee was being held in the Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday morning, with bail set at $150,000.
Bee archives show she has at least two prior auto-theft arrests.
In December 2013, she was a Modesto resident picked up by the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of auto theft, theft or extortion involving a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a vehicle with a prior.
In April 2009, she was a Ceres resident arrested by police in that city on suspection of vehicle theft and battery.
