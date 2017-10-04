Emilio Julian Manjarrez, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury.
Emilio Julian Manjarrez, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury. Modesto Police Department
Emilio Julian Manjarrez, 38, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury. Modesto Police Department

Crime

60-year-old man beaten unconscious because of how he looked at attacker’s girlfriend

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

October 04, 2017 8:17 PM

A 60-year-old man was beaten unconscious Tuesday afternoon because of the way he looked at his attacker’s girlfriend, according to police.

The attack occurred near the Bank of America in the 400 block of Paradise Road, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.

She said the suspect did not like the way the victim looked at his girlfriend so he proceeded to attack him, repeatedly punching him in the face.

The victim lost consciousness and suffered broken bones in his face.

The suspect, Emilio Julian Manjarrez, 38, was found about eight blocks away at Roselawn and South avenues. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci 1:49

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci

View More Video