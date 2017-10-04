60-year-old man beaten unconscious because of how he looked at attacker’s girlfriend

A 60-year-old man was beaten unconscious Tuesday afternoon because of the way he looked at his attacker’s girlfriend, according to police.
The attack occurred near the Bank of America in the 400 block of Paradise Road, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
She said the suspect did not like the way the victim looked at his girlfriend so he proceeded to attack him, repeatedly punching him in the face.
The victim lost consciousness and suffered broken bones in his face.
The suspect, Emilio Julian Manjarrez, 38, was found about eight blocks away at Roselawn and South avenues. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury.
