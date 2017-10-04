Two men found dead off of Highway 4 victims of homicide

The deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a rural area north of Highway 4 and west of Stockton this week are being investigated as homicides, the Stockton Record is reporting.
The bodies were discovered near the small community of Holt on Monday, according to the newspaper.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Stockton resident Felix Cummings.
The family of Cummings, who had been missing since Saturday, told the Stockton Record that he was with another man on Saturday who was shot and hospitalized.
San Joaquin County deputies were searching for Cummings and investigating the shooting when they found the bodies.
Cummings’ mother told the newspaper that her son and the man who was shot went to a marijuana grow on the San Joaquin delta to steal marijuana. They had gone two weeks before and successfully stole some of the marijuana and were shot at then, she told the newspaper.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department did not release many details about the homicide, including a possible motive or cause of death.
