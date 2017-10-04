After assaulting granddaughter and fighting her boyfriend, he shot at them, police say

A Modesto man who got into a fight with his granddaughter and her boyfriend and fired a gun at them as they fled faces a charge of attempted murder, police report.
The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Severin Avenue, just southwest of La Loma Junior High School. Eric Fitzgerald Reid, 53, came home from an event and got into an argument with his granddaughter over her boyfriend, said police Sgt. Pat Kimes.
The argument escalated, with Reid assaulting his granddaughter and the boyfriend jumping in to fight Reid, Kimes said.
The couple fled the home on foot, and Reid “gave chase, firing off a gun and saying he was going to kill them,” the sergeant said.
When police arrived, Reid was back inside his home. Officers surrounded it, called to him on a loudspeaker, and he came right out and surrendered without incident, Kimes said.
Reid is believed to have fired just one shot, and police have found no evidence of any vehicle or other property being struck.
The suspect was booked into jail on one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $500,000.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments