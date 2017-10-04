Baby tests positive for meth. So do parents, now behind bars, police report.

A Modesto couple face felony charges of child endangerment after their 10-month-old daughter was found to have methamphetamine in her system, police report.
Margarita Adams told officers she was sleeping and woke up Tuesday afternoon to find the baby behaving strangely, said Sgt. Pat Kimes. Adams took the child to the workplace of Nathaniel Smith, the child’s father. Smith agreed there was something wrong, so they took their daughter to a hospital, Kimes said.
There, tests found meth in the baby’s bloodstream, and police were notified. The child was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she was in the intensive care unit, Kimes said.
Adams and Smith, who live on the 1500 block of Hillside Drive just west of the Modesto Airport, also tested positive for methamphetamine in their blood, the sergeant said. It hasn’t been determined how the baby ingested the meth, he said, but a likely scenario is that she was crawling around and it was within her reach.
Adams, 26, faces a charge of child abuse and was in the Stanislaus County Jail on Wednesday morning, with bail set at $50,000.
Smith, 43, faces the same charge and also a felony charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Bail on the charges totals $75,000. His criminal history in Stanislaus County includes convictions for battery causing serious bodily injury, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, petty theft and drug possession.
On Aug. 7, another Modesto couple – Angelina Ciraulo, 24, and Billy Ensminger, 35 – were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after their child also tested positive for meth.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments