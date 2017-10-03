Most Wanted: Sergio Mercado, Murder

NAME: Sergio Mercado
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 22 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Mercado is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the April 19, 2013, shooting of 23-year-old Omar Mendoza.
NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Mendoza, a Sureño gang member, was shot near Dallas and Lassen avenues in south Modesto during a gang-related confrontation. Authorities said they believe Mercado may be in the Hayward or Fremont areas.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Mercado’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments