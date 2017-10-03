PETA thanks rescuers, offers reward in case of zip-tied Turlock ducks

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for putting zip ties around the necks of two ducks in Turlock’s Donnelly Park last month.
The activist group also said it is sending Compassionate Action Award certificates and vegan cookies to the five people who discovered and helped free the ducks.
Turlock residents Elizabeth Stevens, Josh Steele-Keller, Scotty Stratton, Ronnie Vasconcellos and Tyler White were walking through Donnelly Park around midnight Sept. 24 when they saw a duck with a zip tie tightly pinning its lower bill to its neck. The friends caught the bird and removed the zip tie, as shown in a video posted by Stevens and shared by PETA.
The group also freed another duck that had a zip tie fastened around its neck.
“This group of friends acted quickly and compassionately to help these birds, who were in desperate need of assistance,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a news release. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever is abusing ducks in Donnelly Park can be held responsible and stopped from hurting anyone else.”
The perpetrators of the crime would face felony charges of animal cruelty, said Sgt. Russ Holeman, public information officer for the Turlock Police Department. He said the department has received no reports of other incidents of cruelty to ducks in the park.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550.
Comments