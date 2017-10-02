He just got out of jail. The way he tried to leave, police say, got him right back in

A man just released from the Tuolumne County Jail on a misdemeanor charge found himself right back behind bars after trying to steal a vehicle outside the Sheriff's Office, Sonora police reported.
Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies found Antonio Torres of Redwood City tampering with a Sheriff's Office employee's private vehicle outside the Lower Sunset Drive building in Sonora. Because the incident was on a city street, Sonora police were called.
Torres was detained until police officers arrived. Officers questioned Torres and determined he was attempting to steal the vehicle. More than $400 damage had been done to the vehicle.
Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel said Torres initially was arrested about 6 a.m. Sunday on misdemeanor charges of prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges he faces after his rearrest just several hours later are attempted vehicle theft, felony vandalism and tampering with a vehicle.
Torres again was booked into the jail, with bail set at $15,000.
