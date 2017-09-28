Domestic violence suspect flees from deputies with children in back seat, sheriff says

A Modesto man was arrested Wednesday night after he led deputies on a pursuit through downtown with his two young children in the car, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The man’s wife flagged down a deputy at J and Third streets at about 10:30 p.m., said Deputy Royjindar Singh. The woman was crying as she pointed to her husband parked across the street in white SUV and said he had assaulted her, he said.
As the deputy drove toward the suspect, he took off, initiating a pursuit, Singh said. The pursuit lasted about mile and circled through downtown Modesto, during which the suspect drove back to his wife’s location and attempted to run her over, he said.
The suspect crashed the SUV into a parked car and a fence at I and Fourth streets, then got out of the car and ran, Singh said. A K9 deputy responding to the pursuit deployed his dog, which apprehended the suspect, he said.
Deputies searched the SUV and found the couple’s two young children in the back seat, neither of them properly restrained, Singh said.
Paoa Nakiso, 40, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, and felony pursuit. Singh said he also had warrants for domestic violence and is on probation for that crime.
