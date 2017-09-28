Update: Man faces charge of murdering son in Calaveras County. Both are identified

A man faces a charge of murdering his son early Thursday in Avery, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported.
David Bilderback, 47, is accused of shooting Cole Bilderback, 19, during a family fight at a business on the 4000 block of Highway 4.
The father was booked into the county jail on $2 million bail. Sheriff's dispatch got a call at about 1:15 a.m. about the disturbance.
Deputies responded along with the Angels Camp Police Department and California Highway Patrol. The victim already was dead and the suspect was detained at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Avery is between Murphys and Arnold.
No other details were released. People with information that could help with the investigation can call 209-754-6500 to speak with detectives or 209-754-6030 for the tip line.
