Crime

Man charged with homicide in shooting death of teen relative

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

September 28, 2017 10:21 AM

A 47-year-old resident of Avery in Calaveras County faces a homicide charge in the death of a 19-year-old male relative.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call about 1:15 a.m. Thursday of a shooting during a family altercation.

Deputies, along with Angels Camp police and California Highway Patrol officers, responded to the scene — a business in the 4000 block of Highway 4 in Avery. There they found the 19-year-old already dead. The business was closed at the time, the Sheriff's Office said, but subjects reside at the location.

The suspect immediately was detained on scene.

The victim's name has not been released because family notifications continue. For the same reason, the suspect's name had not been released Thursday morning.

The suspect was being held at the Calaveras County Jail, with bail set at $2 million.

Avery is on Highway 4 within the Stanislaus National Forest, about four miles southwest of Arnold.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 to speak with detectives or call the tip line at 209-754-6030. No further information is available at this time.

