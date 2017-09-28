Look past the vest — police seek ID on drugstore robber

It's possible the man who robbed the Walgreens store on Standiford Avenue earlier this month was sharp enough to wear an orange safety vest figuring that's what victims and witnesses would remember in describing him. It quickly could be removed when out of the store.
What he may not have realized is just how good the surveillance images would be.
Cameras captured the Latino male adult wearing a gray knit cap, sunglasses and the reflective vest over all black clothing. He had — perhaps still has — a mustache and a short goatee under his chin. He is described at 5-toot-8 and about 170 pounds.
According to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, the man entered the drugstore on Standiford at Carver Road about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11. He walked directly to the pharmacy, where he demanded and was given bottles of hydrocodone pills, Modesto Police Department spokeswomen Heather Graves said. Hydrocodone is an opioid, or narcotic, pain medication.
He claimed he had a gun, but none was seen.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. \
For a Bee article on being an effective witness, see www.modbee.com/news/local/crime/article61691042.html.
