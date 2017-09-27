More Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Pause
Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse 1:08

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border 0:42

U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

2 bystanders shot as rolling gunbattle goes down south Modesto block

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

September 27, 2017 8:49 AM

Two men were shot in south Modesto late Tuesday when a rolling gunbattle went down their block.

About 11:50 p.m., Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Glenn Avenue, said Sgt. Jesus Sigala. Two victims were found at two residences, he said.

"During the investigation, we learned two vehicles were chasing each other and shooting at each other," Sigala said. The two men, who happened to be outside their homes, were struck by the gunfire. A Modesto Fire Department incident report described their injuries as "minor grazing gunshot wounds."

Sigala said the men were treated at the scene and refused medical transport.

Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects, which are not being released at this time as the investigation continues, the sergeant said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

View More Video