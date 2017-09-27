2 bystanders shot as rolling gunbattle goes down south Modesto block

Two men were shot in south Modesto late Tuesday when a rolling gunbattle went down their block.
About 11:50 p.m., Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Glenn Avenue, said Sgt. Jesus Sigala. Two victims were found at two residences, he said.
"During the investigation, we learned two vehicles were chasing each other and shooting at each other," Sigala said. The two men, who happened to be outside their homes, were struck by the gunfire. A Modesto Fire Department incident report described their injuries as "minor grazing gunshot wounds."
Sigala said the men were treated at the scene and refused medical transport.
Witnesses provided descriptions of suspects, which are not being released at this time as the investigation continues, the sergeant said.
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
