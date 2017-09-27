Woman sought in robbery of Modesto discount store

Police are looking for a woman who robbed the dd's Discounts store at 2051 Tully Road in Modesto on Sunday evening.
At 6:25 p.m., the woman approached an employee at a register, aimed a handgun at her and demanded money.
Surveillance images show her wearing a dark, short-sleeved top and sunglasses. Her hair is pulled back in a bun.
The store is just south of Bowen Avenue. We'll have more information as it's available.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the crime is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
