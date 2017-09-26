Update: Suspect arrested in homicide in southern Tuolumne County; victim identified

A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in an apparent homicide a day earlier in southern Tuolumne County.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported that Elton Quintin Redick, 42, was arrested at about 3 p.m., while walking along Highway 120 in the small community just west of Groveland.
He is accused of killing Marc John Dejong, 48, at a Black Road home.
Redick had used several aliases, including Chris Reed, said Sgt. Andrea Benson, a sheriff's spokeswoman. He tried to hide under a business called the Claim Jumper Outpost but was taken into custody quickly, she said.
