Elton Redick, 42, was arrested in the suspected homicide of a man in Big Oak Flat, CA, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Elton Redick, 42, was arrested in the suspected homicide of a man in Big Oak Flat, CA, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Tuolumne County SO Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office
Elton Redick, 42, was arrested in the suspected homicide of a man in Big Oak Flat, CA, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Tuolumne County SO Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Update: Suspect arrested in homicide in southern Tuolumne County; victim identified

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

September 26, 2017 4:55 PM

A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in an apparent homicide a day earlier in southern Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported that Elton Quintin Redick, 42, was arrested at about 3 p.m., while walking along Highway 120 in the small community just west of Groveland.

He is accused of killing Marc John Dejong, 48, at a Black Road home.

Redick had used several aliases, including Chris Reed, said Sgt. Andrea Benson, a sheriff's spokeswoman. He tried to hide under a business called the Claim Jumper Outpost but was taken into custody quickly, she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  